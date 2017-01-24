NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

No. 1 Villanova Upset By Marquette, 74-72, After Missed Layup At Buzzer

January 24, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: Villanova, Villanova Basketball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles’ effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset. Reinhardt’s 3 from the right wing tied the game at 72 with 1:04 left.

His two free throws gave the Golden Eagles an even bigger lift.

Mikal Bridges had a season-high 20 points for Villanova.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia