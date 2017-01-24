NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey Taxpayers May See ‘Slight Delay’ In Getting Back State Tax Refunds

January 24, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Division of Taxation, New Jersey tax refunds

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey taxpayers could see a “slight delay” in getting back their state tax refunds this year.

The state’s Division of Taxation said on its website that taxpayers could see a “slight delay in receiving their refunds” due to enhanced efforts to protect taxpayers from refund fraud and identity theft.

“Processing returns and distributing refunds safely and efficiently is a key goal for the Division. We appreciate your patience,” the Division of Taxation said in a statement.

The Division of Taxation states that returns filed electronically could take a minimum of four weeks to validate and process, while paper returns may take a minimum of 12 weeks.

The 2016 refunds will be issued beginning March 1.

