Lieutenant Critically Injured In Elevator Accident At CJC Is Headed Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant who suffered devastating injuries when an elevator malfunctioned last summer is out of the hospital and headed home.

The injured man was released this morning from Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Philadelphia Sheriff Lt. Paul Owens has a few things on his mind, mainly to get a home cooked meal.

“Just being with my family. It’s been a long time, almost six months.”

It was a chaotic and scary scene outside of the Criminal Justice Center the morning of August 4.

The court staff elevator Lt. Owens was riding in malfunctioned, and officials say the car shot like a sling shot through the elevator shaft roof.

Lt. Owens was critically injured and the building was evacuated.

“I feel a lot better than I did when I first got here. I’m just happy to go home and happy for the support I got.”

Sheriff Jewel Williams and members of his department met Lt. Owens this morning to escort him home.

The sheriff tells Eyewitness News it is his hope that Lt. Owens will return to work.

“It’s one of the best days for me, knowing that I’ve known Paul for many years, and now I get the opportunity to see him on his way home so he can be with his family in a better environment.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into how the CJC elevator failed is unresolved.

The Sheriff’s Department confirms the elevator remains out of service.

For Lt. Owens, today was about getting back to normal.

“Just trying to get back to regular life. It’s hard but it’s just part of the process. I got a long way to go, but I got this far. I’m just happy to be going home today.”