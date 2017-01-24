Former Philly Officer Pleads Guilty, Charged With Roughing Up, Stealing From Worker

January 24, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Bucks County officials say a former Philadelphia police officer has plead guilty to stealing from a worker.

Authorities say that Michael Winkler, 36, plead guilty to charges stemming from him roughing up and stealing $38 from a man he hired to work on a property that he owned in Bristol Township.

Winkler plead guilty to theft and three counts of disorderly conduct. Winkler was sentenced to serve five years of probation.

Authorities say the incident took place while Winkler was on duty as a police detective. After 17 years on the job, he was fired in July.

Officials say the person hired by Winkler was Nathaniel Carter. He was hired to clean up the property on Craigslist.

Authorities say Carter wanted to renegotiate their deal, for more money, when he realized how much work the job entailed. Police say Winkler pushed Carter down, angry over Carter wanting more money and called police to report a potential Craigslist scam, before removing money and identification from Carter’s pockets.

“I’m doing what’s best for my family here today, and I think I’ll just leave it at that,” Winkler said in court regarding his decision to plead guilty according to officials.

 

 

