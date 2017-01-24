Florida Man Accused Of Stabbing Dog Because It Was Barking Too Much

SUNRISE, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida man is accused of stabbing his dog because he was upset his pet was barking too much.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a witness told Sunrise Police that 22-year-old Michael O’Brien stabbed his dog that was inside a crate because he got angry it wouldn’t stop barking. The witness allegedly told police O’Brien used a kitchen knife to repeatedly jab at the dog named Nala.

The witness also told police O’Brien allegedly stabbed the dog the next day inside the crate because of the continued barking. The witness said blood started gushing from the dog’s previous wound and they took the animal to the hospital on Nov. 8.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nala needed two blood transfusions and had to be resuscitated through CPR.

O’Brien allegedly told the veterinarian at the animal hospital that the dog ran into a glass door.

Police say they began an investigation into the incident after receiving an anonymous call. Police say O’Brien admitted to stabbing his dog.

O’Brien has been charged with cruelty to animals and was released after posting $2,500 bond.

Nala is currently healthy and in the custody of animal control.