Florida Man Accused Of Stabbing Dog Because It Was Barking Too Much

January 24, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Michael O’Brien, Sunrise Police

SUNRISE, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida man is accused of stabbing his dog because he was upset his pet was barking too much.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a witness told Sunrise Police that 22-year-old Michael O’Brien stabbed his dog that was inside a crate because he got angry it wouldn’t stop barking. The witness allegedly told police O’Brien used a kitchen knife to repeatedly jab at the dog named Nala.

The witness also told police O’Brien allegedly stabbed the dog the next day inside the crate because of the continued barking. The witness said blood started gushing from the dog’s previous wound and they took the animal to the hospital on Nov. 8.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nala needed two blood transfusions and had to be resuscitated through CPR.

O’Brien allegedly told the veterinarian at the animal hospital that the dog ran into a glass door.

Police say they began an investigation into the incident after receiving an anonymous call. Police say O’Brien admitted to stabbing his dog.

O’Brien has been charged with cruelty to animals and was released after posting $2,500 bond.

Nala is currently healthy and in the custody of animal control.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia