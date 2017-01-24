Erin Andrews Reveals Battle With Cervical Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I’m not missing the Super Bowl.”

That’s what Erin Andrews said via MMQB.SI.com, in an article that revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September.

Andrews received confirmation of the diagnosis before a Week 3 NFC East meeting between the Giants and Redskins. Andrews worked the game, didn’t tell any of her colleagues at the time, and missed two episodes Dancing with the Stars to support her now-fiance Jared Stoll — who lost his nephew in a car accident.

Related: Erin Andrews Won’t Get Most Of That $55 Million Jury Award

Andrews later had her first surgery on October 11th and interviewed Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson just two days later.

On November 17th, just a couple of weeks after a second procedure, Andrews was told she would not need radiation or chemotherapy.

Erin’s father, who is featured in the story, battled prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2009.

Andrews is also dealing with a stalker, who followed her and released nude footage of her. She was awarded $55 million last March.

Related: Mini-Maxwell Winner Cameron Mathes Beat Childhood Cancer

“After the trial everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,’ ” Andrews says via MMQB.SI.com.

“Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.’”