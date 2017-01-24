Dom Show Notes 1.24.17

9:00-President Trump planning to keep James Comey as Director of the FBI.
9:05-President Trump expected to visit Philadelphia on Thursday.
9:20-President Trump expected to release his taxes after his audit.
9:35-Chelsea Handler won’t have Melania Trump on her show because she “can barely speak English.”
10:00-DNC Candidates lambast white people.
10:10-New Jersey legislators arguing about “white men.”
10:35-Dinesh D’Souza, joined to discuss his Razzies nomination for his documentary “Hillary’s America.”
10:50-NFL viewership down for the first time in 4 years.
11:00-Trump meeting with Union heads on his first day.
11:40-Ryan Manion having a poor experience at the inaugural ball.