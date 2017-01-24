Did President Trump Already Forget The Date of His Inauguration?

January 24, 2017 12:44 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Donald Trump, politics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—President Trump tweeted out a new photo he received of last week’s inauguration, saying he plans to hang it in the White House, but there’s one problem: it has the wrong date.

“A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!” Trump said in the tweet.

The date on the photograph showing thousands on the National Mall reads January 21, 2017, that was Saturday.

Twitter users were quick to fire back letting him know he took the oath of office on January 20, 2017:

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia