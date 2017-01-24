Did President Trump Already Forget The Date of His Inauguration?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—President Trump tweeted out a new photo he received of last week’s inauguration, saying he plans to hang it in the White House, but there’s one problem: it has the wrong date.

“A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas!” Trump said in the tweet.

The date on the photograph showing thousands on the National Mall reads January 21, 2017, that was Saturday.

Twitter users were quick to fire back letting him know he took the oath of office on January 20, 2017:

.@realDonaldTrump DONALD JOHN TRUMP, the photo caption says January 21st! Oh dear lord, honey. You are hanging an error in the press room. pic.twitter.com/S9kme28L6L — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 24, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Sweetie, I know the photo makes you feel proud and important, but this is embarrassing and you must delete this. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 24, 2017