Chaka Fattah To Surrender To Prison

January 24, 2017 9:24 PM By Kristen Johanson
Chaka Fattah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a long road for Chaka Fattah Sr. and this may be the worst of it for him.

The former longtime Philadelphia Congressman will surrender to prison.

Chaka Fattah will step into prison Wednesday to begin his 10-year term.

The former Philadelphia politician was sentenced in December, after being convicted last summer on racketeering, conspiracy, and bribery charges.

Four others were also convicted in the same scheme.

Fattah’s lawyers filed a motion for appeal earlier this month, and a judge denied his bail pending that decision.

Attorneys say they are moving forward with the appeal process.

  1. Jay Gelman (@jaydg2) says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    what took so long?

