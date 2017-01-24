STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

89th Annual Oscar Nominations Are Announced

January 24, 2017 8:32 AM
89th Annual Oscars, Oscars 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) —And the nominees are…

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”La La Land,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.”

___

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

___

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”

___

___

The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Fire at Sea,” ”I Am Not Your Negro,” ”Life, Animated,” ”O.J.: Made in America,” ”13th.”

___

The Oscar nominees for best original song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” ”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” ”City of Stars” from “La La Land,” ”The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” ”How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

___

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

___

The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film have been announced by the motion picture academy. They include: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

___

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

___

 

