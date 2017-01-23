STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

Women’s March Organizer: We’re Going To ‘Make Sure Trump Follows Through’

January 23, 2017 11:25 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Dom Giordano, Donald Trump, Inauguration, politics, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Women's March. Emily Morse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Emily Morse, who helped organize the Women’s March in Philadelphia the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that they are intent on holding the incoming president to his word on pledges he made related to women’s issues.

 

“I want to make sure that Trump follows through. He talked about paid family leave, we’re holding him accountable to those things. We’re holding him accountable to promises of equal pay for equal work. We want to make sure that those promises are followed through with. He’s already trying to dismantle the ACA, or Obamacare, whichever you would like to call it and there’s really no replacement that’s been presented.”

She said they will continue to oppose his efforts to constrain reproductive rights, both nationally and in the commonwealth.

“There are still restrictions and limitations and threats to defund Planned Parenthood, which offers countless services to women of lower to no income, as well as other organizations that do the same thing. Trump has mentioned trying to overturn Roe v Wade and in Pennsylvania, we have proposition 1948 that is one of the most restrictive abortion bans in all 50 states.”

Morse dismissed complaints about lewd signs at any of the marches, stating that everyone has a right to make their voice heard.

“For Philadelphia, the majority of the signs that I saw were, basically, for women’s rights or human rights. things of that nature. I’m sure that there was vulgarity there but it’s people’s First Amendment right to demonstrate how they see fit.”

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia