Women’s March Organizer: We’re Going To ‘Make Sure Trump Follows Through’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Emily Morse, who helped organize the Women’s March in Philadelphia the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that they are intent on holding the incoming president to his word on pledges he made related to women’s issues.

“I want to make sure that Trump follows through. He talked about paid family leave, we’re holding him accountable to those things. We’re holding him accountable to promises of equal pay for equal work. We want to make sure that those promises are followed through with. He’s already trying to dismantle the ACA, or Obamacare, whichever you would like to call it and there’s really no replacement that’s been presented.”

She said they will continue to oppose his efforts to constrain reproductive rights, both nationally and in the commonwealth.

“There are still restrictions and limitations and threats to defund Planned Parenthood, which offers countless services to women of lower to no income, as well as other organizations that do the same thing. Trump has mentioned trying to overturn Roe v Wade and in Pennsylvania, we have proposition 1948 that is one of the most restrictive abortion bans in all 50 states.”

Morse dismissed complaints about lewd signs at any of the marches, stating that everyone has a right to make their voice heard.

“For Philadelphia, the majority of the signs that I saw were, basically, for women’s rights or human rights. things of that nature. I’m sure that there was vulgarity there but it’s people’s First Amendment right to demonstrate how they see fit.”