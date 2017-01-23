STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

Weather Blog: Powerful Storm To Dump 1 To 2 Inches Of Rain In Region

January 23, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Katie Fehlinger, Noreaster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this day exactly a year ago, Philadelphians were measuring snow with yardsticks during what would become the fourth biggest snowstorm on record (a whopping 22.4 inches!). This time around, the storm’s just as powerful – but it’s simply not cold enough to produce a knee-deep snow. Cold air inadequacy aside, this is still a major storm for our area and a slow mover to boot. With prolonged periods of heavy rain and very gusty wind, we’ve got a lot of impacts to cover. Here are the bullet points:

WIND

Expect the worst of the wind Monday afternoon and evening. Inland gusts (including Philadelphia) will peak at 50 mph, while the shore may hit upwards of 65 mph. (As of this blog, Cape May, New Jersey, already reported a 63 mph gust.) Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are posted region-wide.

RAIN/COASTAL FLOODING

The heaviest rain will fall Monday afternoon and night, accumulating 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. A Flood Watch is posted in Ocean and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey. By Tuesday morning we’ll be left with lingering showers. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories stretch along all of the Delaware beaches and the entire Jersey Shore for tidal flooding, which will likely be at its worst Monday afternoon and evening.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION

The Poconos are the only local spot that can expect any snow or ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning for a mixed bag of freezing rain, sleet and snow that could accumulate a slushy 1 to 3 inches (locally up to 4 inches).

Stay safe and dry!

Katie

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia