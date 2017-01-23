Weather Blog: Powerful Storm To Dump 1 To 2 Inches Of Rain In Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this day exactly a year ago, Philadelphians were measuring snow with yardsticks during what would become the fourth biggest snowstorm on record (a whopping 22.4 inches!). This time around, the storm’s just as powerful – but it’s simply not cold enough to produce a knee-deep snow. Cold air inadequacy aside, this is still a major storm for our area and a slow mover to boot. With prolonged periods of heavy rain and very gusty wind, we’ve got a lot of impacts to cover. Here are the bullet points:

WIND

Expect the worst of the wind Monday afternoon and evening. Inland gusts (including Philadelphia) will peak at 50 mph, while the shore may hit upwards of 65 mph. (As of this blog, Cape May, New Jersey, already reported a 63 mph gust.) Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are posted region-wide.

RAIN/COASTAL FLOODING

The heaviest rain will fall Monday afternoon and night, accumulating 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. A Flood Watch is posted in Ocean and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey. By Tuesday morning we’ll be left with lingering showers. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories stretch along all of the Delaware beaches and the entire Jersey Shore for tidal flooding, which will likely be at its worst Monday afternoon and evening.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION

The Poconos are the only local spot that can expect any snow or ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning for a mixed bag of freezing rain, sleet and snow that could accumulate a slushy 1 to 3 inches (locally up to 4 inches).

Stay safe and dry!

Katie