State Troopers: Dozen Gang Members Arrested In Drug Sweep

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — State troopers say a dozen street gang members have been arrested as part of a massive drug sweep in New Jersey.

Police say the men were picked up on Friday following a 10-month investigation into the Red Breed Gorillas, a set of the Bloods street gang.

Police say the group controlled a drug-dealing operation near an affordable housing community in Newark.

Active arrest warrants are out for nine people who remain at-large.

Authorities say they seized more than 160 decks of heroin, nearly 100 vials of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun and more than $3,500.

Police say the suspects arrested, all of Newark, face charges including drug distribution, drug possession, gang criminality and weapons offenses.

