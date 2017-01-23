STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map |

State Troopers: Dozen Gang Members Arrested In Drug Sweep

January 23, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: drug sweep, Gangs, New Jersey State Police

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — State troopers say a dozen street gang members have been arrested as part of a massive drug sweep in New Jersey.

Police say the men were picked up on Friday following a 10-month investigation into the Red Breed Gorillas, a set of the Bloods street gang.

Police say the group controlled a drug-dealing operation near an affordable housing community in Newark.

Active arrest warrants are out for nine people who remain at-large.

Authorities say they seized more than 160 decks of heroin, nearly 100 vials of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun and more than $3,500.

Police say the suspects arrested, all of Newark, face charges including drug distribution, drug possession, gang criminality and weapons offenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    “Gorillas” is right.

