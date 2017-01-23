SEPTA: Riders Should Plan For Delays, Disruptions Due To High Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– SEPTA says due to severe weather conditions, all trains are subject to 30 minute delays through the evening.

SEPTA says this is especially true for those traveling on Regional Rail. They say riders should anticipate delays and disruptions in service due to high winds and fallen trees.

Forecasters are calling for sustained wind gusts of up to 50 MPH between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Currently, all SEPTA services are operating.

