STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

SEPTA: Riders Should Plan For Delays, Disruptions Due To High Winds

January 23, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Septa, Winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– SEPTA says due to severe weather conditions, all trains are subject to 30 minute delays through the evening.

SEPTA says this is especially true for those traveling on Regional Rail. They say riders should anticipate delays and disruptions in service due to high winds and fallen trees.

Forecasters are calling for sustained wind gusts of up to 50 MPH between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Weather Blog: Powerful Storm To Dump 1 To 2 Inches Of Rain In Region

Currently, all SEPTA services are operating.

For more information visit, SEPTA.org

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia