PA Senators Question Fast-Track Plan To Close Two State Prisons

January 23, 2017 9:00 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, Tony Romeo

by Tony Romeo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senators questioned the timing and motive of the Wolf Administration’s plan to close two state prisons at a hearing on Monday.

Facing a budget deficit, the Wolf administration – citing a declining prison population – has announced plans to close two of five state prisons located in Allegheny, Luzerne, Mercer, Schuylkill, and Wayne Counties.

State senators questioned the speed of the plan.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, who insisted that the move is not political, told Allegheny County Democrat Wayne Fontana why the decision will be made later this week.

WETZEL: “We need to have both facilities empty by July 1st to realize a whole year of savings.”
FONTANA: “So it’s about plugging a number into the budget?”
WETZEL: “Yes.”
FONTANA: “OK. So that’s somewhat political, I would say, if that’s the reason.”

Another Senator says many people believe the move is an effort to gain leverage for a tax increase.

