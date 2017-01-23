MontCo Board Of Commissioners Name Shapiro Replacement

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County’s board of judges have named their pick to replace Josh Shapiro on the county’s board of commissioners, tapping Temple University Vice President Ken Lawrence.

Lawrence calls it an honor and humbling to be named

“I wanted to serve. I was a political science major, I started my college career at the community college, went on to Temple, majored in political science,” he said.

Lawrence says he plans to step down as VP of Alumni Affairs at Temple, but adds he hopes to keep his spot on Septa’s board, as it fits with issues he thinks are important.

“Transportation, infrastructure, economic development, and certainly the community college as well,” said Lawrence.

As for the minority commissioner, republican Joe Gale, who has routinely claimed he was shut out of decision-making by the two democrats on the board, “I have a blank slate with commissioner Gale, so my hand is extended and I want to work with him,” Lawrence said.