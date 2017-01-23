Eagles Hire Rams WR Coach Mike Groh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have hired St. Louis Rams passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Groh, the team announced on Monday.
Groh, 45, will replace Greg Lewis as the team’s wide receivers coach.
Groh was the wide receivers coach for Alabama in 2012 before joining the Chicago Bears from 2013-2015.
The Eagles were 24th in the NFL with 3,798 receiving yards and tied for third worst in the league with just 16 receiving touchdowns.
