Pizza Delivery Driver Shot, Hospitalized In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police delivery driver was shot on Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 7:05 p.m. on the 1700 block of 54th Street. Officials say a 36-year-old man was shot once to the arm and once in the side.

Authorities say the driver drove himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after the shooting. Eyewitness News has learned that the driver is an employee of Chester Family Pizza on Chester Avenue.

According to the restaurant, the driver called the shop and told them that he was shot and went to the hospital.

The driver was said to be in stable condition.

No arrest was made. A weapon was recovered according to police.