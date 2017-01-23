Closing Of Heavily Traveled Bridge Sends Commuters Scrambling For Alternatives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Turnpike connector bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania remains closed today while engineers try to come up with a repair plan for a fracture in one of the bridge trusses discovered on the Pennsylvania side on Friday.

In the meantime, drivers who had used that bridge are searching for ways to cross the Delaware River.

One of those alternatives is the Burlington-Bristol Bridge between Burlington City and Bristol in Bucks County.

Maria, who lives in Bristol, ventured across the busy span into New Jersey today. She says she waited to come over until later in the morning.

“The back-up on this bridge can become very hectic.”

Abrams: ‘Especially on the Bucks County side, the 413 side.’

“Yes, yes, yes.”

Geri, who works at the Pack and Go Mart on Keim Boulevard in Burlington City, right as you come off the bridge, says it was a steady flow of traffic this morning.

“Over the weekend it was pretty jammed and some people were disgusted but other people were grateful because it could have been worse if they didn’t spot the crack.”

Police were busy directing traffic through town and closed off some of the short-cut streets to the bridge.

And, there were some bumper-to-bumper backups during the morning rush.