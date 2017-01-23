STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

Closing Of Heavily Traveled Bridge Sends Commuters Scrambling For Alternatives

January 23, 2017 11:16 AM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Bridge, Mark Abrams, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Turnpike connector bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania remains closed today while engineers try to come up with a repair plan for a fracture in one of the bridge trusses discovered on the Pennsylvania side on Friday.

In the meantime, drivers who had used that bridge are searching for ways to cross the Delaware River.

Delaware River Turnpike Toll Bridge Closed Indefinitely Due To Cracked Truss

One of those alternatives is the Burlington-Bristol Bridge between Burlington City and Bristol in Bucks County.

Maria, who lives in Bristol, ventured across the busy span into New Jersey today. She says she waited to come over until later in the morning.

“The back-up on this bridge can become very hectic.”

Abrams: ‘Especially on the Bucks County side, the 413 side.’

“Yes, yes, yes.”

Geri, who works at the Pack and Go Mart on Keim Boulevard in Burlington City, right as you come off the bridge, says it was a steady flow of traffic this morning.

“Over the weekend it was pretty jammed and some people were disgusted but other people were grateful because it could have been worse if they didn’t spot the crack.”

Police were busy directing traffic through town and closed off some of the short-cut streets to the bridge.

And, there were some bumper-to-bumper backups during the morning rush.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia