STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert

Bensalem Police: 7-Eleven Employee Held At Gunpoint; 4 Suspects Wanted

January 23, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Bensalem Police, Robbery

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bensalem are searching for four armed men they say held a 7-Eleven employee at gunpoint while robbing the store.

It happened on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. near Park Avenue and Hulmeville Road.

Police say the suspects demanded money and cigarettes.

Video release by police shows the suspects running around the store with guns, some of them stealing money from the register.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia