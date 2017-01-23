Bensalem Police: 7-Eleven Employee Held At Gunpoint; 4 Suspects Wanted

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bensalem are searching for four armed men they say held a 7-Eleven employee at gunpoint while robbing the store.

It happened on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. near Park Avenue and Hulmeville Road.

Police say the suspects demanded money and cigarettes.

Video release by police shows the suspects running around the store with guns, some of them stealing money from the register.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

No injuries were reported in the incident.