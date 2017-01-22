NJ Woman Convicted Of Killing Boyfriend With Fireplace Poker

January 22, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic County Prosecutors

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally beating her boyfriend with a fireplace poker in 2006 has been convicted on murder charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Eileen Leone attacked 32-year-old Darius Smith from behind in the Egg Harbor Township home where they lived with their 4-year-old child. The 46-year-old Margate woman faces a lengthy prison term when she’s sentenced March 3.

A county jury reached its verdict Thursday after deliberating for four hours.

Prosecutors say the June 2006 attack came after the couple had been arguing all day. They say Leone repeatedly struck Smith from behind as he sat on a couch.

An autopsy determined that Smith died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Leone has claimed that an unknown person or group entered the house that night and attacked Smith.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia