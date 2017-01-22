NJ Woman Convicted Of Killing Boyfriend With Fireplace Poker

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally beating her boyfriend with a fireplace poker in 2006 has been convicted on murder charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Eileen Leone attacked 32-year-old Darius Smith from behind in the Egg Harbor Township home where they lived with their 4-year-old child. The 46-year-old Margate woman faces a lengthy prison term when she’s sentenced March 3.

A county jury reached its verdict Thursday after deliberating for four hours.

Prosecutors say the June 2006 attack came after the couple had been arguing all day. They say Leone repeatedly struck Smith from behind as he sat on a couch.

An autopsy determined that Smith died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Leone has claimed that an unknown person or group entered the house that night and attacked Smith.

