Jury In Market Street Building Collapse Civil Trial To Decide If Any Defendants Were Negligent

January 22, 2017 8:00 PM By Steve Tawa

OLD CITY (CBS) — The Market Street building collapse civil trial, which began last September, is reaching a tipping point. Following closing arguments by lawyers, beginning tomorrow, the jury this week will decide if any of the defendants was negligent.

All told, there are some 25 attorneys representing 19 plaintiffs and six defendants in the high stakes trial over the 2013 collapse of the building being demolished next to the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 22nd and Market Streets.

Judge Mark Bernstein handled pre-trial matters in the building collapse litigation that consolidated 20-lawsuits brought on behalf of the six killed and 13-injured, but he retired last year, and the case was assigned to Judge Teresa Sarmina. Bernstein said the jury sitting in on the complex, lengthy case understands its civic responsibility, because they’ve only lost one alternate juror.

“I’m sure the jury is captivated by the real life stories that are being told.”

Bernstein said the jury will be asked if anyone was negligent for the series of events that led to the tragedy.

“And if negligent, the percentage of negligence involved.”

Then, jurors would be asked whether punitive damages were warranted against any of the defendants.

“So the verdict could be very large.”

Bernstein said if it reaches that point on culpability, the jury will be presented with evidence of injuries, pain and suffering, earnings potential and life expectancy.

“And the judge will charge them with what they may award.”

