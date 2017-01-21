Police: Woman Forced Into Sex Act During Home Invasion In Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in Chestnut Hill.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the unit block of Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door. Once inside, he made his way to the front bedroom where he allegedly forced a woman to perform a sexual act on him while holding what the victims believe was a gun to her husband’s head.

Afterward, the man stole the woman’s wallet and car keys, and drove off in her 2017 Hyundai Elantra, according to authorities.

The victims were not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.