Police: New Jersey Man Owes More Than $56,000 In Tolls, Fees

January 21, 2017 1:49 PM
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police have arrested a man who owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

An officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez’s car around 10:30 a.m. Friday after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge. The car also didn’t have front or rear license plates.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Teaneck man showed police a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle, but that tag had expired in mid-December.

Further investigation found Rodriguez’s EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding tolls and fees. Authorities also learned there was a warrant for his arrest from Teaneck.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

