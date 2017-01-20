Work Continues On Bridge Improvements Along Garden State Parkway

by KYW’s David Madden

BEESLEY’S POINT, NJ (CBS) — Crews are in the middle of a major bridge project along the Garden State Parkway linking Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

The 192 million dollar plan to replace part of the bridge over the Great Egg Harbor in Beesley’s Point is halfway finished. A new span is open to traffic both ways, while efforts now center on fixing what will serve as the northbound lanes come 2019.

Before the work is finished, the old southbound span will be torn down and a pedestrian lane will be added on the new bridge.

What about those headed to summer vacations this year and next?

Tom Feeney, a spokesman for the New Jersey Turnpike Commission, expects things to be just about normal.

“Traffic is all on the new bridge, northbound and southbound,” Feeney told KYW Newsradio. “All the lane closings related to the rehab of the northbound bridge and the demolition of the old southbound bridge are happening on bridges that are currently closed to traffic anyway.”

Of course, this does not take accidents and vehicle breakdowns into account. And remember traffic is heavy on any summer weekend or around the major holidays. So just be prepared.