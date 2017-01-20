NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Women To Wear Pink “Pussyhats” During Inauguration Weekend

January 20, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of women plan to march on the National Mall the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated–many wearing hand-knitted pink hats they call “pussyhats.”

They look like pussy cats with two ears on top.

“It kind of became a symbol, a power symbol for the women going to the march,” said Lisa Johnson who owns Hidden River Yarns in Manayunk.

The hat’s name was inspired by Trump’s 2005 comments in the Access Hollywood audio leaked in October 2016.

Johnson says she’s been having trouble keeping up with the supply.

“I had a great stock at the beginning of the week, but for my second time I’m starting to run out of pink yarn!” she says.

A sea of pink hats in Washington would be a visual statement for women’s rights.

 

