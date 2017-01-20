Unity Soccer Cup Will Return To Philadelphia

CITY HALL (CBS) — While many people are wondering about the future of immigrants under the new administration, the Kenney administration in Philadelphia just gave them something to cheer about.

Planning for the Unity Cup was unveiled Friday by city officials. Joanna Otero-Cruz is deputy managing director of Community Services, she said the Unity Cup will represent many cultural backgrounds.

“Given today’s politics, where hope sometimes seems to be a little dismal, the Unity Cup is that much more significant, a symbol of Esperanza, of Hope and Unity.”

Last year, 32 teams participated in the event, with Ivory Coast capturing the championship. This year, it’s an unlimited number of teams that will be able to participate. Mayor Jim Kenney said this is the second year of the cup, and some changes will be made.

“We’re gonna correct some of the issues we had, there weren’t many, tweak some of the things we need to tweak to make it better. And then have another great tournament,” he said.

For more information on registration, go to Unitycupphila.gov.