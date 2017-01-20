INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Small Group Gathers At National Constitution Center For Trump Inauguration

January 20, 2017 4:30 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Donald Trump, National Constitution Center

OLD CITY (CBS) — The National Constitution Center set up a viewing area for today’s inauguration of Donald Trump.

Some folks gathered here at the National Constitution Center to watch the Presidential Inauguration.

“I think the one thing that we can all get behind is the fact that we all agree in the general principles of the Constitution,” one viewer said.

Another viewer said he was a little surprised.

“It’s really surreal,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this way.”

These folks described those that gathered to watch.

“I did expect a bigger one, I did; but I got a seat, right?”

One viewer said everyone was very calm as he took his oath.

“It’s small, subdued. I was happy to notice that right after the swearing in of President Trump it seemed that everybody here did at least respectfully applaud.”

Some who watched said they’ve chosen to be optimistic about the new administration.

“I think he has the United States in his best interest and he’s trying to make America great again, I think… hopefully!”

