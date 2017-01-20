Philly College Students Protest Trump’s Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests were scattered all across Philadelphia on Friday as demonstrators voiced their opposition to the election of Donald Trump as president.

One protest began with a few dozen students on the Temple University campus around 1:00 p.m.

CBS 3’s David Spunt reports 50 Temple students walked out of class two hours into Trump’s presidency.

PIC: Some demonstrators are blocking traffic on JFK in front of City Hall. Police are turning traffic around with no problem. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/36g2t7Agci — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) January 20, 2017

“I woke up this morning, stomach hurt. I can’t really overcome this feeling that this is not someone I want in office,” said Drexel University student Stephanie Oppenheim.

Oppenheim came to Temple’s campus to join other students who are upset that Trump is now the most powerful person in the world. Friday’s rain didn’t bother some.

“I think that it adds to the ambiance, for sure, and I think that the fact we are here means we are serious about it,” said Temple student Oliva Rehbinder.

From there, the group marched south on Broad Street before joining with another group at Community College of Philadelphia, and then marching to City Hall where multiple groups came together at the Frank Rizzo statue.

Protesters now blocking all traffic at 15th and JFK @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/dxm6eug6Yi — Dan Wing (@dwingReports) January 20, 2017

There, speakers rallied the group and shut down traffic at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard. Drexel student Jorge Rodriguez was asked what he would say to those who don’t understand the point of, or are opposed to the protests.

Temple protest now making its way to broad st, then headed to city hall area @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/L0TONH9rzt — Dan Wing (@dwingReports) January 20, 2017

Many called for a $15 minimum wage while others are concerned they still haven’t seen the new president’s tax returns.

“We’re trying to take a more active approach than just being online, and that’s what we’re out here for. We definitely want them in the conversation too though,” Rodriquez said. “We don’t want to shut them out.”

Temple student Nadia echoed those thoughts.

Protest that started at Temple U now detouring west on Spring Garden to meet another group from CCP @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/B10C4L8e0e — Dan Wing (@dwingReports) January 20, 2017

“We have our opinions, we have our fears. Just like they were very dissatisfied those last 8-years, here were are. These four years we’re going to let our anxieties known, let our concerns be known.”

Many of the protest groups say they plan to continue demonstrations for the foreseeable future.

Police are not reporting any major issues, but want people to be aware things might be delayed getting in and out of Center City during rush hour.