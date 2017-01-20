Officials: NJ Officer Charged With Endangering After Child’s Shooting Death

STRATFORD, NJ (CBS) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a Stratford police officer after he allegedly left a loaded firearm unsecured and accessible to three minor children.

On Saturday, December 31, authorities say they responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person on Union Avenue.

Before law enforcement could respond to the residence, the wounded child was taken to JFK Hospital in Stratford by her mother, where she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that police officer Kenneth Righter kept his personal revolver, loaded and unsecured on a shelf, which was within reach of the children.

Officials say as a result of the charges, Righter will be suspended from the Stratford Police Department without pay.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.