INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog |  Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Officials: NJ Officer Charged With Endangering After Child’s Shooting Death

January 20, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Endangerment, New Jersey, Police, Stratford

STRATFORD, NJ (CBS) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a Stratford police officer after he allegedly left a loaded firearm unsecured and accessible to three minor children.

Police: Investigation Underway After Girl, 8, Dies In Stratford, NJ

On Saturday, December 31, authorities say they responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person on Union Avenue.

Before law enforcement could respond to the residence, the wounded child was taken to JFK Hospital in Stratford by her mother, where she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that police officer Kenneth Righter kept his personal revolver, loaded and unsecured on a shelf, which was within reach of the children.

Officials say as a result of the charges, Righter will be suspended from the Stratford Police Department without pay.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia