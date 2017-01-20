Trump Team: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough For Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They turned heads during their Trump Tower meeting. Kanye West was one of the more interesting figures to have a meeting with President Donald Trump after his election.

After the meeting, Trump said that he and West had been friends for a long time and got together to discuss life.

‘Now Arrives The Hour Of Action’: Donald Trump Becomes 45th President Of United States

The inauguration performances were a huge topic of discussion leading up to the big day and some wondered if the Trump team would ask the president’s good friend to be among the performers.

According to the team, they did not extend an invitation for West to perform. Why? Apparently, it wasn’t the time or place.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee told CNN that West was not picked because he was not “traditionally American,” enough to perform at the inauguration and added that West is “a great guy.”

Acts that did perform during inaugural activities included Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and The Mormon Tabernacle Choir.