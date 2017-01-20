Trump Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ When Hillary Clinton Announced At Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Some Donald Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up” when Hillary Clinton was announced on the inauguration stage Friday.
The chant was popular among supporters during Trump’s campaign. During one presidential debate, Trump even suggested Clinton should be in jail over her email controversy while secretary of state.
Clinton says she’s attending Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”
Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.
Protesters Smash Windows, Police Use Pepper Spray Just Blocks From Trump’s Inauguration
Here’s what Clinton is saying: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
Yes, Hillary SHOULD face trial for both her betrayal of national security AND for the monetary graft / corruption implicit in her “pay to play” actions as SOS. BUT… today, right now, is NOT the time to do it – “chill” for a graceful period. No, she should NOT get a free pass for her overt, serious misdeeds, BUT don’t make it look petty by the way/time it happens.
Although she should be in jail, this is not the forum do chant this.
She doesn’t look too happy.
Not a supporter of Ms. Clinton but, it takes guts to show up at the inauguration of your arch enemy. Now its up to President Trump. Good speed!
Yep LOCK HER ASS UP
Hand her over to our enemies who gave her money to betray America.
She is a criminal, she should be locked up.
Today is such a wonderful day, Trump banished Hillary and will ERASE the damage done by baraka hussein.
I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton by ANY stretch of the definition..
But that was definitely uncalled for…
Show some dignity, Trumpians….
You are right. She should have been arrested on the spot and held without bail.
Oh BS. She needs to be drummed down and humiliated without end. We must never pass up a chance to humiliate and shame her. Maybe she will end up doing herself in.
Ha ha ha ha ha! Now THAT’S a PROTEST! Also, no pardon for YOU Hillary, sez Barack! She won’t sleep for weeks.
Even the dimmest Deplorable has to understand Trump will not lock up Clinton. They were played for fools.
I would have preferred an alternative venue for the outburst, but I fully agree with the sentiment.
Lock her up!!!
Chucky Schumer speaking right now. I am puking!
gigantic schmuck.
Since when do we live in a democracy? When hell freezes over you damn witch!
So sad for her /sarc
April 30, 1789 – the first Presidential Inauguration. The Presidential Inauguration is a time to celebrate the victory of America. America – the idea and ideal. America – the exceptional experiment that has lasted for more than 240 years. Today the 44th person will mark the 45th peaceful transfer of power. The longest current streak for any nation, and one of the longest in human history.
Inauguration day is not a day of celebrating or protesting a victory for or over Democrats, Republicans, Federalists, or Whigs, but a day to celebrate the longest running experiment in self-governance.
can’t say I believe in this sort of behavior BUT given the treatment of Trump by the entire Media, ALL the Democrats and various groups of VIOLENT Liberal supporting thugs, I must say it is at least understandable.
But, but, but she DESERVED to be POTUS! They owed it to her! It was supposed to be her coronation!
It is totally great to see her having to be there. I am sure the 4 or 5 martinis helped!
Classless. And I think she should be put on trial. Just not the time or place. I wonder how much to trust media reports – one person yelling or a thousand? You just don’t know anymore.
As much as I despise Hillary Clinton. She was first lady of the United States and this is the wrong time for such remarks or chants. Today is Donald Trumps day and she came to honor him as 45 President.
No… Hillary showed up to salvage her political career.
She will be running for Mayor of NYC soon.
Same old Hillary. It’s ALL about her.