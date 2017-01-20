Trump Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ When Hillary Clinton Announced At Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Some Donald Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up” when Hillary Clinton was announced on the inauguration stage Friday.

They announced Bill and Hillary at #inauguration and the crowd began chanting "Lock Her Up!" — Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) January 20, 2017

.@hillaryclinton: gets introduced -boos throughout crowd, a "lock her up" audible & separate "that's not nice" from disapproving T supporter — Edward M. Davis (@TeddyDavisCNN) January 20, 2017

Crowd boos and chants "LOCK HER UP" when Hillary and bill clintons names are called #Inauguration — Melanie Metzman (@melanie_metzman) January 20, 2017

Some in crowd chanting LOCK HER UP as Hillary Clinton arrives — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 20, 2017

The chant was popular among supporters during Trump’s campaign. During one presidential debate, Trump even suggested Clinton should be in jail over her email controversy while secretary of state.

Clinton says she’s attending Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.

Here’s what Clinton is saying: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”

