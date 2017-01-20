INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Where To Watch In Philly Area | Photos | Philly Protests Planned |

Trump Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ When Hillary Clinton Announced At Inauguration

January 20, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Some Donald Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up” when Hillary Clinton was announced on the inauguration stage Friday.

 

The chant was popular among supporters during Trump’s campaign. During one presidential debate, Trump even suggested Clinton should be in jail over her email controversy while secretary of state.

Clinton says she’s attending Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”

Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.

Protesters Smash Windows, Police Use Pepper Spray Just Blocks From Trump’s Inauguration

Here’s what Clinton is saying: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”

  1. Jack Frost says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Yes, Hillary SHOULD face trial for both her betrayal of national security AND for the monetary graft / corruption implicit in her “pay to play” actions as SOS. BUT… today, right now, is NOT the time to do it – “chill” for a graceful period. No, she should NOT get a free pass for her overt, serious misdeeds, BUT don’t make it look petty by the way/time it happens.

  2. Brett Reefer says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Although she should be in jail, this is not the forum do chant this.

  3. Tom Thomason says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    She doesn’t look too happy.

  4. mar100-Nevada (@MAR100A) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Not a supporter of Ms. Clinton but, it takes guts to show up at the inauguration of your arch enemy. Now its up to President Trump. Good speed!

  5. JC Williams says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Yep LOCK HER ASS UP

  6. Sandy Pretoriat says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Hand her over to our enemies who gave her money to betray America.

  7. Jon Galt says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    She is a criminal, she should be locked up.
    Today is such a wonderful day, Trump banished Hillary and will ERASE the damage done by baraka hussein.

  8. Michale Worley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton by ANY stretch of the definition..

    But that was definitely uncalled for…

    Show some dignity, Trumpians….

    1. tittiger says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      You are right. She should have been arrested on the spot and held without bail.

    2. Gene Smith says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      Oh BS. She needs to be drummed down and humiliated without end. We must never pass up a chance to humiliate and shame her. Maybe she will end up doing herself in.

  9. Cardinal ACK! (@megapotamus) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Ha ha ha ha ha! Now THAT’S a PROTEST! Also, no pardon for YOU Hillary, sez Barack! She won’t sleep for weeks.

  10. Hey Wow. Oh Wow. (@matthewk007) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Even the dimmest Deplorable has to understand Trump will not lock up Clinton. They were played for fools.

  11. Blanche DuBois says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I would have preferred an alternative venue for the outburst, but I fully agree with the sentiment.

  12. Ethel Weiss says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Lock her up!!!

  13. Golden Rudy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Chucky Schumer speaking right now. I am puking!

    1. Ethel Weiss says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:57 am

      gigantic schmuck.

  14. tittiger says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Since when do we live in a democracy? When hell freezes over you damn witch!

  15. Austin Hime says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:44 am

    So sad for her /sarc

  16. John Beball says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:44 am

    April 30, 1789 – the first Presidential Inauguration. The Presidential Inauguration is a time to celebrate the victory of America. America – the idea and ideal. America – the exceptional experiment that has lasted for more than 240 years. Today the 44th person will mark the 45th peaceful transfer of power. The longest current streak for any nation, and one of the longest in human history.
    Inauguration day is not a day of celebrating or protesting a victory for or over Democrats, Republicans, Federalists, or Whigs, but a day to celebrate the longest running experiment in self-governance.

  17. joe vance (@EaglesTalon1) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:43 am

    can’t say I believe in this sort of behavior BUT given the treatment of Trump by the entire Media, ALL the Democrats and various groups of VIOLENT Liberal supporting thugs, I must say it is at least understandable.

  18. Bill Vogel says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    But, but, but she DESERVED to be POTUS! They owed it to her! It was supposed to be her coronation!

    It is totally great to see her having to be there. I am sure the 4 or 5 martinis helped!

  19. Serio Vitium (@seriovitium) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Classless. And I think she should be put on trial. Just not the time or place. I wonder how much to trust media reports – one person yelling or a thousand? You just don’t know anymore.

  20. mconsultingllcnet says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:35 am

    As much as I despise Hillary Clinton. She was first lady of the United States and this is the wrong time for such remarks or chants. Today is Donald Trumps day and she came to honor him as 45 President.

    1. Margaret Grey says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

      No… Hillary showed up to salvage her political career.
      She will be running for Mayor of NYC soon.

      Same old Hillary. It’s ALL about her.

