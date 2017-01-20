INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Trump Becomes America's 45th President | Watch Live | Live Inauguration Blog | Photos | Violent Protests In DC 

Ann Coulter Worried Trump Will Soften Immigration Stance

January 20, 2017 7:03 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Ann Coulter, Donald Trump, immigration, Inauguration, politics, Rich Zeoli, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Conservative columnist and commentator Ann Coulter liked Donald Trump’s inauguration speech but told Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that she worried he had gone soft on following through with his hardline promises on immigration since winning November’s election

“This was a good speech. He was making me nervous since the election. Way too much Goldman Sachs. Not enough Kris Kobach. But today’s speech, it was back to the Trump that won the election.”

Over 200 Arrested As Violent Protests Rage In Nation’s Capital On Trump’s Inauguration Day

Coulter said she needs to see him follow through before her mind will be re-assured.

“I’ll feel a lot better as long as he keeps his promises on immigration. I really just want to save the country…I do think his heart is in the right place but we’ll see what happens. He hired Sessions, but that’s, kind of, automatic. We’ll see.”

For her, the administration needs to prove what was said on the campaign trail was more than just empty rhetoric.

“He said, number one, the felons are going to go. Because…countries can send us their murderers and rapists. They commit a murder or a rape here and we say, okay, serving his time and then we’re sending him back to you or, maybe, just sending him back to you. They say, no thanks. We’re not taking him. So they get released in our country. The most powerful country in the world just puts up with this. Well, the laws are already on the books that allow the president, working through the secretary of state to say, okay, no more visas, No more travel visas. No more foreign aid to your country until you start accepting your criminals.”

As far as for the first day, Coulter was pleased with some early actions, but now will wait to see what comes next.

“Obama had just given his farewell speech and the stripped the White House web page of all references to global warming. That’s the Trump we voted for. That’s the old Trump back. I feel confident we’re going to get a wall, but unless the wall is accompanied with deportation, all that’s going to do is wall the bad guys in. We don’t want that.”

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia