Starting This Season You Can Stream Phillies Games On Your Smartphone Or Tablet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s something Phillies fans have longed for: The ability to watch games on their smartphones and mobile devices.

Now, it’s here.

McCarthy: “It is gone! Opposite field home run…”

Starting this season, Phillies fans can finally watch a live online stream of the Comcast SportsNet feed on their phone, computer or tablet.

For years, MLB.TV has streamed out-of-market games, but blacked out the home teams. Now, Comcast SportsNet president Brian Monihan says 3 million CSN subscribers using their cable subscription username and password will be able to stream the Phils at no extra cost.

“You have to be able to sign in and go through the NBC Sports app, which is how you get Phillies games and how you get Flyers games.”

Monihan says if you have a cable subscription that includes Comcast SportsNet, you’ll be able to stream Phillies games.

NBC Sports announced similar arrangements for its regional sports networks in Chicago, Oakland and San Francisco.