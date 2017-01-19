Starting This Season You Can Stream Phillies Games On Your Smartphone Or Tablet

January 19, 2017 1:57 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Phillies, Stream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s something Phillies fans have longed for: The ability to watch games on their smartphones and mobile devices.

Now, it’s here.

McCarthy: “It is gone! Opposite field home run…”

Starting this season, Phillies fans can finally watch a live online stream of the Comcast SportsNet feed on their phone, computer or tablet.

For years, MLB.TV has streamed out-of-market games, but blacked out the home teams. Now, Comcast SportsNet president Brian Monihan says 3 million CSN subscribers using their cable subscription username and password will be able to stream the Phils at no extra cost.

“You have to be able to sign in and go through the NBC Sports app, which is how you get Phillies games and how you get Flyers games.”

Monihan says if you have a cable subscription that includes Comcast SportsNet, you’ll be able to stream Phillies games.

NBC Sports announced similar arrangements for its regional sports networks in Chicago, Oakland and San Francisco.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia