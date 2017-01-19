Republican Retreat Coming To Philly

January 19, 2017 7:51 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Philadelphia, Republican, Trump

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Republicans are coming to Philadelphia next week, as GOP members of the House and Senate will be in town for their annual retreat.

The annual joint retreat is generally a wonk-fest, a chance for republicans from both chambers of congress to come together to map their priorities for the upcoming session.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been invited to attend, and just days after the inauguration, Trump’s presence would obviously add another level to the retreat.

Events will be held in Center City next week starting on Wednesday.

Healthcare and tax reform under the new administration will be front and center.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia