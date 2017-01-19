Republican Retreat Coming To Philly

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Republicans are coming to Philadelphia next week, as GOP members of the House and Senate will be in town for their annual retreat.

The annual joint retreat is generally a wonk-fest, a chance for republicans from both chambers of congress to come together to map their priorities for the upcoming session.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been invited to attend, and just days after the inauguration, Trump’s presence would obviously add another level to the retreat.

Events will be held in Center City next week starting on Wednesday.

Healthcare and tax reform under the new administration will be front and center.