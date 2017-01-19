Nation’s Capital Buzzing As Trump’s Inauguration Nears

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The nation’s capital is buzzing with excitement as President-elect Donald Trump gets sworn in as commander in chief on Friday.

CBS 3’s Jessica Dean reports Trump had a busy day Thursday filled with pre-inaugural events. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. He and his family then headed to the Lincoln Memorial for a welcome concert to celebrate his inauguration.

Earlier Thursday, Trump spoke at a congressional leadership luncheon attended by many of his administration picks.

“We have, by far, the highest IQ of any Cabinet,” Trump said.

Aides say Trump is still working on his inaugural address, but the speech will focus on the roles of government and every day Americans.

“It’s going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country,” said incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Friday’s event will be the public’s first glimpse into the new president’s administration and what the first 100 days are going to look like.

“What you are seeing is a workman-like inaugural that is saying to get to work for the people while honoring traditions of the past and paying tribute to the peaceful transfer of power – the hallmark of our democracy,” said Alex Stroman, the committee’s deputy director.

Barricades have been set up along the parade route where thousands are expected to welcome the first family to their new home, but inauguration officials say the celebration will be subdued.

“You have fewer balls, a shortened parade,” said Stroman. “It really just shows a commitment to getting to work.”

Trump will take the oath of office using a bible given to him by his mother and a bible the Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration.