Jerry Rice Criticized For Popeyes Commercial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerry Rice’s appearance in this new Popeyes commercial did not go over well.
The 54-year-old Hall Of Fame wide receiver was featured in the commercial wearing a football helmet with a piece of fried chicken attached to it.
Rice previously received backlash on Twitter when he tweeted in August regarding the Colin Kaepernick situation. Rice tweeted, “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag.”
Rice is taking heat once again for his Popeyes ad.