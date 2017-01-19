Jerry Rice Criticized For Popeyes Commercial

January 19, 2017 12:41 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerry Rice’s appearance in this new Popeyes commercial did not go over well.

 

The 54-year-old Hall Of Fame wide receiver was featured in the commercial wearing a football helmet with a piece of fried chicken attached to it.

Related: Jerry Rice Bashes Chip Kelly’s Offense

Rice previously received backlash on Twitter when he tweeted in August regarding the Colin Kaepernick situation. Rice tweeted, “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag.”

Rice is taking heat once again for his Popeyes ad.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia