Jerry Rice Criticized For Popeyes Commercial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jerry Rice’s appearance in this new Popeyes commercial did not go over well.

The 54-year-old Hall Of Fame wide receiver was featured in the commercial wearing a football helmet with a piece of fried chicken attached to it.

Rice previously received backlash on Twitter when he tweeted in August regarding the Colin Kaepernick situation. Rice tweeted, “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag.”

Rice is taking heat once again for his Popeyes ad.

Somebody go slap this man Jerry Rice. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 18, 2017

Jerry Rice is a spokesman for Popeyes..and they have him holding giant biscuits and wearing a helmet with a piece of chicken on it 🚂#wtf pic.twitter.com/Zg5goUuj7U — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 18, 2017

Popeyes: Jerry, will give a lot of money if you do our commercial.

Jerry Rice: pic.twitter.com/okWCzEwZy9 — Cooter Brown ⁶ (@mccauley318) January 18, 2017

Who told Jerry Rice this was a good idea? https://t.co/3TSuin4cIk — Ron Murray Jr. (@flippdaburd) January 19, 2017