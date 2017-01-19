Former Juvy Lifer Receives New Sentence

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

January 19, 2017
by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 30 people have now been given new sentences in the Philadelphia court system since the District Attorney decided to re-sentence juvenile offenders, after a Supreme Court decision determined minors cannot be given life in prison without the possibility of parole.

50-year-old Troy David tearfully apologized for his actions in 1984, before a judge re-sentenced him to 30 years to life, with the possibility of parole.

David was convicted of shooting and killing a 19-year-old bystander in a robbery attempt, and was given life in prison, without parole.

He was 17 at the time.

“He is truly, truly remorseful,” said Susan Ricci, David’s defense attorney.

Ricci says David is still deeply ashamed.

“He has really thought about how his mother would have reacted, if that had been him,” Ricci said.

The victim’s mother, Lydia Pendelton, does not approve of the judge’s decision.

“He shouldn’t get out, he is a murderer. Justice wasn’t served,” she said.

David will now face a parole board, who will then decide if and when he will leave prison.

He says if he does, he’ll devote his life to educating kids about making good decisions.

