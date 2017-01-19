8 Displaced After Del. Townhouse Goes Up In Flames

January 19, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Delaware, fire

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS)—At least eight people have been displaced after a townhouse goes up in flames on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the unit block of Fresconi Court in New Castle, Delaware.

Authorities tell CBS Philly that a total of four units were damaged by the fire that they believe started in the rear of the residence.

Approximately 60 firefighters battled the blaze which was brought under control around midnight Thursday.

Authorities say one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia