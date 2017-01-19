8 Displaced After Del. Townhouse Goes Up In Flames

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS)—At least eight people have been displaced after a townhouse goes up in flames on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the unit block of Fresconi Court in New Castle, Delaware.

Authorities tell CBS Philly that a total of four units were damaged by the fire that they believe started in the rear of the residence.

Approximately 60 firefighters battled the blaze which was brought under control around midnight Thursday.

Authorities say one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.