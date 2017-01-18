Uber Has New Tool To Help Combat Missed Connections

January 18, 2017 8:30 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike Dougherty, Uber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just about everyone who uses Uber has a story about that time they couldn’t find their driver. Now, the ride-sharing company has a new device to help combat the missed connections.

Uber drivers and passengers sometimes struggle to find one another in crowded areas. Some people even get into the wrong car. It’s happened to KYW Newradio editor Tim McLaughlin twice while he was parked in Center City.

“I’m sitting in my car, eating lunch and I hear my back door suddenly open,” McLaughlin explained. “I had a mouth full of salad and I start screaming at this woman ‘don’t get in my car.'”

“[Another time], a woman just opens my back door and she says ‘are you Arthur?!?’ No, I’m not Arthur,” McLaughlin  said.

Riders are given vehicle make, model and tag numbers, but this keeps happening, so the company created Uber Beacon.

“It’s an LED light mounted on the windshield and passengers select the color on display,” said Uber spokesman Craig Ewer. “What we want to do in 2017 is really make Uber Beacon part of the standard Uber experience everywhere you go.”

Ewer says the device helps drivers and riders more quickly connect at night, and particularly at crowded venues.

“In Seattle, it reduced the need for riders and drivers to contact one another before the trip,” he said.

It’s expected to launch in Philly sometime this year.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia