Bakery Criticized Online For Making Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Cakes

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — For years, Traub’s Bakery in Prospect Park says they have been on the cutting edge of what’s hot, no matter the controversy.

“We kind of stay with what’s trending,” Deneen Ciancaglini, a cake designer, said.

The brainchild of Ciancaglini — the signature Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat cake.

"Make America Great Again" hats a hit at a Delco bakery, also stir small firestorm on bakery's social media. Story at 6 – @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BjPD8wr8Oj — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 18, 2017

The sweet treat is indeed trending.

“Facebook is causing a big stir right now,” David Bolner, Traub’s owner, said.

That Facebook page he mentioned, you could say, is on fire.

Some love the dessert. Others now say they’ve had their last Traub’s cake.

The idea was born from the need to come up with a dessert for Inauguration Day.

“Our baker kept asking me since last week, ‘What are we going to do for inauguration? What are we going to do?’ And I kept thinking about it,” Ciancaglini said.

“Deneen approached me yesterday and said, ‘Can I post this on Facebook?’ And I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ I didn’t even give it a thought as to what would happen,” Bolner recalled.

The cake is available in four colors, even pink because somebody about to have a baby made the request. They’re four-inch vanilla cakes, covered in fondant.

The cakes have been flying off the shelves like hot cakes. Social media helped spread the word, and sparked a small firestorm on the bakery’s social media.

“I would not buy a cake,” Don Adams said. “When did America stop being great?”

The bakery isn’t sure how long they’ll be offering the hat cakes, or how long the social media dust up will continue.

“We keep saying it’s not a political statement,” Ciancaglini said. “If Hillary won, I would have come up and did my research and came up with something creative.”