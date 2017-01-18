Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez Heads To MLS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Major League Soccer SuperDraft wrapped up on Tuesday with rounds three and four and it turned out to be a very special day for Jorge Gomez Sanchez.

The Temple University star midfielder/forward was selected with the 7th pick of the third-round by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“It is a very special moment,” Gomez Sanchez tells KYW Newsradio. “I’m really happy and excited for this opportunity that Vancouver has given me.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez:

Gomez Sanchez, a native of Spain, also made a little history with this accomplishment as he is the first Temple player ever selected in the SuperDraft.

“I’m very proud of what I have done during my two years here (at Temple),” Gomez Sanchez says. “Since I came here, I knew that that was my goal, being a pro. I wanted to represent Temple at the next level. So I’m really proud of what I have done. Proud of my teammates, my coaches, my head coach (David MacWilliams) has helped me a lot.”

Despite spending just two seasons at Temple, Gomez Sanchez ranks ninth all-time in program history with 62 points.

He joins a Vancouver team that finished eighth in the 10-team Western Conference last season with 39 points.