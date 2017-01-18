Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez Heads To MLS

January 18, 2017 1:57 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Major League Soccer SuperDraft wrapped up on Tuesday with rounds three and four and it turned out to be a very special day for Jorge Gomez Sanchez.

The Temple University star midfielder/forward was selected with the 7th pick of the third-round by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“It is a very special moment,” Gomez Sanchez tells KYW Newsradio. “I’m really happy and excited for this opportunity that Vancouver has given me.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple’s Jorge Gomez Sanchez:

 

Gomez Sanchez, a native of Spain, also made a little history with this accomplishment as he is the first Temple player ever selected in the SuperDraft.

“I’m very proud of what I have done during my two years here (at Temple),” Gomez Sanchez says. “Since I came here, I knew that that was my goal, being a pro. I wanted to represent Temple at the next level. So I’m really proud of what I have done. Proud of my teammates, my coaches, my head coach (David MacWilliams) has helped me a lot.”

Despite spending just two seasons at Temple, Gomez Sanchez ranks ninth all-time in program history with 62 points.

He joins a Vancouver team that finished eighth in the 10-team Western Conference last season with 39 points.

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia