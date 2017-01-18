Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Ambulance From Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Episcopal Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with Rhythm Ambulance Inc. say the ambulance was parked outside of the dialysis center when a female apparently jumped in and stole the vehicle while the drivers were inside the building.

Officials say the drivers came out and noticed the ambulance was missing and contacted the authorities.

Police say the ambulance was tracked and stopped a short time later at American and West Cumberland Streets in Kensington.

The suspect is in police custody.

Authorities say the ambulance did not have a patient in it.