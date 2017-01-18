Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean named to New Jersey Hall of Fame

January 18, 2017 4:21 AM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — TV personality Kelly Ripa, singer Wyclef Jean and soccer pro Carli Lloyd are among the 15 newest members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The group announced Tuesday also includes singer Connie Francis, actor Ray Liotta and musician Tommy James for the performing arts. TV journalist Connie Chung and author Carol Higgins Clark represent arts and letters.

Basketball Hall of Famer Carol Blazejowski, heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner and NFL Pro-bowler Rosey Grier are the sports inductees.

Businessmen Alfred Koeppe, Arthur Imperatore, spiritual teacher Peace Pilgrim and Army officer Philip Kearny also are in the Class of 2016.

All will be inducted during a ceremony in May.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia