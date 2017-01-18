Congressman Meehan Defends His Support Of Resolution To Repeal Obamacare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Republican Congressman Pat Meehan of Delaware County is defending his support of a controversial move to do away with the Affordable Care Act.

Though he’s voted in favor of a resolution that could lead to the repeal of Obamacare, Congressman Meehan says what he wants to do is, as he puts it, “rescue and repair” issues that have cut deeply into the household budgets of Obamacare recipients.

“Individuals are seeing their deductibles go up 60 percent so that the average person now, about $900 a year deductibles, is now paying almost $1,500 before you get your insurance coverage. ”

Meehan says he is still in favor of keeping such ACA provisions as coverage for children on their parents plans until the age of 26 and continuous coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

His remarks come less than a week after nearly 150 Affordable Care Act supporters held a protest outside his office.