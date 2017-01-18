Congressman Meehan Defends His Support Of Resolution To Repeal Obamacare

January 18, 2017 3:24 PM By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, KYW Newsradio, Pat Meehan, Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Republican Congressman Pat Meehan of Delaware County is defending his support of a controversial move to do away with the Affordable Care Act.

Though he’s voted in favor of a resolution that could lead to the repeal of Obamacare, Congressman Meehan says what he wants to do is, as he puts it, “rescue and repair” issues that have cut deeply into the household budgets of Obamacare recipients.

“Individuals are seeing their deductibles go up 60 percent so that the average person now, about $900 a year deductibles, is now paying almost $1,500 before you get your insurance coverage. ”

Meehan says he is still in favor of keeping such ACA provisions as coverage for children on their parents plans until the age of 26 and continuous coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

His remarks come less than a week after nearly 150 Affordable Care Act supporters held a protest outside his office.

More from Paul Kurtz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia