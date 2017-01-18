Christie: Wife Refused To Move To Washington For Trump Post

January 18, 2017 12:38 PM
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refused to move to Washington, the governor said Wednesday.

Speaking on New York radio station WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” program, Christie said that influenced his decision on accepting any of the positions offered by Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

“He didn’t offer me a job that I thought was exciting enough for me to leave the governorship and my family,” Christie said. “Because Mary Pat made really clear she wasn’t coming to D.C.”

The Republican governor said he would have made at least a two-year commitment to be there.

Two of the couple’s four children live at home and are in high school.

Christie is in the final full year of his second and last term as governor.

Trump on Monday told The Wall Street Journal, “at some point, we’re going to do something with Chris.”

