Bouncer Charged With Murder In Philly Bar Manager’s Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The bouncer at a Philadelphia bar has been jailed on a murder charge for allegedly shooting the tavern’s manager during an argument.

Twenty-eight-year-old Edward Morgan has also been charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm and other weapons charges in the shooting Monday night at Sharon’s Little Spot.

Police: Philly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

Police say there was a history of bad blood between Morgan and the 44-year-old bar manager, Christopher Johnson, before Morgan shot him after an argument in a back room just before 11 p.m.

Police say Morgan remained at the scene and was taken into custody and questioned.

Online court records show Morgan applied for a public defender at his arraignment early Wednesday and faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 1.

