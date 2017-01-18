NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2016 Was Banner Year For Tourism In Philadelphia

January 18, 2017 5:34 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio, tourism, Visit Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia was evaluated Wednesday morning as a tourist destination at the 8th annual New Year’s breakfast for the hospitality industry.

Mery Levitz, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, says tourism to Philadelphia has been steadily growing over the years.

“2016 was a record-breaking year for the region,” Levitz said.

She says the most recent data collected showed that Philadelphia hosted over 41-million visitors throughout the year.

“Out of 53 Saturdays in 2016, 37 of them were 90% occupancy,” Levitz said, “and that was without special events!”

She says the biggest draws for visitors were the Philly food scene and the historical attractions.

“And I really credit the people in the historic district for understanding that you have to make history fun for people, because they are on vacation.”

Levitz says the majority of Philadelphia’s visitors came from the New York region.

“The second most popular point of origin is central Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia area,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2017, one of the biggest attractions this year will be the opening of the Museum of the American Revolution.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia