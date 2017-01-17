Man Designs World’s Largest Nerf Gun, Shoots 40mph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—It may be every child’s dream, but for Mark Rober, the biggest toy gun ever is actually a reality.

Mark Rober, a 36-year-old from Sunnyvale, California has made his way into the Guinness World Records 2017 Blockbusters! book for the world’s Largest Nerf gun.

Guinness World Records says the mechanical engineer spent weeks developing the 1.82 m (6 ft.) long gun, which shoots foam bullets at 40 mph.

His inspiration?

“Everyone in the office has Nerf guns and they shoot each other with them, Rober tells Guinness World Records. “I started thinking about how to one up my fellow engineers. I had a few different ideas but eventually decided to go big or go home.”

Rober says his biggest challenge was the logistics behind harnessing the power of a paintball pressure tank to shoot a dart built from a pool noodle and a toilet plunger.

The California native says the recognition is a dream come true.

“It’s really cool to make it into the Guinness World Records 2017 Blockbusters! book. I never thought I would get one but it’s always been a secret bucket list kind of thing. I now have the official certificate hanging in my office.”

