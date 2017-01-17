Table Games Boost Pennsylvania Casino Revenues To New High In 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Thanks to another big increase in table games action, overall casino revenues reached another new high last year in Pennsylvania.

Gross revenues at Pennsylvania’s casinos topped $3.2-billion in 2016, up about 1.25 percent from the year before. A slight drop in overall revenue from slot machines calendar year to calendar year was more than offset by a 5.6 percent surge in table game dollars. Gaming Control Board spokesman Doug Harbach says table games are newer than slots in the state, and are still being refined and expanded…plus…

“I think the rules also in Pennsylvania for many games, including Black Jack, have shown to be favorable toward players,” Harbach said. “And because of that, I think we’re getting good numbers of people staying in Pennsylvania, coming to Pennsylvania and playing the tables.”

SugarHouse and Parx Casino were number one and two in terms of table games growth, with increases of almost 23-percent and just over 12-percent, respectively.